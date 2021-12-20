Analysts Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to report $145.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.13 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketWise.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 414,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,415. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

