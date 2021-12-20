Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $28.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $27.80 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock worth $766,151. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITK stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.28 million, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

