Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.85. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $157.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.41. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

