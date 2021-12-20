Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
MNPR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,354. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
