Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

MNPR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,354. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

