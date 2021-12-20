Analysts Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. 3,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

