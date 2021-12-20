Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $4.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $25.13. 417,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,650. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $882.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,199. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 782.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 18.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 169.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

