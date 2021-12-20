Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. 4,363,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

