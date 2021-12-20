Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to announce $720.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.20 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

