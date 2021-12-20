Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target at $11.30

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

