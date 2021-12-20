Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) PT at $68.57

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cabot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after buying an additional 89,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.