Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $6.98

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 70,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,635. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

