Analysts Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$50.40

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.04. The firm has a market cap of C$364.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$33.36 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

