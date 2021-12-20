Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Price Target at €717.25

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €717.25 ($805.90).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($824.72) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($882.02) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down €14.30 ($16.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €699.00 ($785.39). 795,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is €688.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €669.17. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

