Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) PT at $13.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 152,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.