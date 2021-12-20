Analyzing Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benson Hill and B&G Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67 B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.46%. B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.46%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% B&G Foods 4.23% 14.36% 3.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and B&G Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.97 billion 1.03 $131.99 million $1.30 24.00

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Benson Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

