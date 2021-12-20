Analyzing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Beyond Air and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.22%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 316.01 -$22.88 million ($1.24) -8.32 TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.09 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.66

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -86.64% -64.65% TELA Bio -121.27% -84.60% -42.22%

Summary

TELA Bio beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

