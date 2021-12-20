Analyzing Union Bankshares (UNB) and Its Rivals

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Union Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Union Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Union Bankshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares Competitors 2157 8967 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Union Bankshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Union Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million $12.81 million 10.29 Union Bankshares Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.00

Union Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.42% 16.65% 1.23% Union Bankshares Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Union Bankshares rivals beat Union Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

