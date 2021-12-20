Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.41, meaning that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% Viveve Medical -323.58% -107.57% -72.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viveve Medical $5.48 million 2.74 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yubo International Biotech and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

