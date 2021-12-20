Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 629.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AAUKF stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

