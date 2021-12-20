Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

