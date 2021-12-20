Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 853,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,489,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.04. 12,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,338. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.