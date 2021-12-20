Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,279.20

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,279.20 ($16.90) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.18), with a volume of 791200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

