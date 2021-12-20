Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,279.20

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,279.20 ($16.90) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($17.18), with a volume of 791200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

