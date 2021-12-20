Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.90.

APO stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157,715 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

