Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Appian and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 3 3 0 2.29 NCC Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Appian currently has a consensus target price of $117.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.39%. Given Appian’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than NCC Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Appian and NCC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $304.57 million 16.03 -$33.48 million ($0.98) -70.00 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian.

Volatility & Risk

Appian has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -20.00% -21.63% -12.16% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Appian beats NCC Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

