Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.