Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce sales of $6.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.