Apron Network Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $1.39 million and $336,492.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About Apron Network

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

