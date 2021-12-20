AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

