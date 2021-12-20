Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $174.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,400 shares of company stock worth $337,660. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

