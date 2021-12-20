Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LFG. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,869,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.