Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 348 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

