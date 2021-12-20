Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 127.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $150.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.06. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

