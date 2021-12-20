Archer Investment Corp Invests $63,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26.

