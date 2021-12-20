Archer Investment Corp Makes New $35,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

