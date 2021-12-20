Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

