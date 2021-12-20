argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $455.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $390.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.71.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX opened at $310.26 on Monday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,058,000 after purchasing an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in argenx by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in argenx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in argenx by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.