Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $1.44. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

ARBK stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

