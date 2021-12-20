Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $115.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.14.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,960. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $140.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

