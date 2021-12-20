ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,768,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $40.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

