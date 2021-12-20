Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 273,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $635,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

