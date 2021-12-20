Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,952.0 days.

AANNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

