Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 211 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $146.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

