Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

