Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

