Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

