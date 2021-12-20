Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.41 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

