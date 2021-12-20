Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,300.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,471.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

