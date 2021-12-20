Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,683 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 157,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

