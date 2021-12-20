Asio Capital LLC Boosts Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,191,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. 40,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,107. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.