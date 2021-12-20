Asio Capital LLC Buys 403 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.23. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

